45.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Adtran Inc Call (ADTN)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) on March 25th, 2020 at $6.55. In approximately 4 weeks, Adtran Inc has returned 45.65% as of today's recent price of $9.54.
In the past 52 weeks, Adtran Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.80 and a high of $17.81 and are now at $9.54, 99% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.68% lower and 0.91% lower over the past week, respectively.
ADTRAN, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services a variety of high-speed digital transmission products. The Company's products are used by telephone companies and corporate end-users to implement advanced digital data services over existing telephone networks. ADTRAN also offers a line of multiplexers which provides modular flexibility.
