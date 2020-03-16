45.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Hillenbrand Inc Call (HI)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) on November 22nd, 2019 at $30.77. In approximately 4 months, Hillenbrand Inc has returned 45.36% as of today's recent price of $16.81.
Over the past year, Hillenbrand Inchas traded in a range of $16.18 to $44.08 and are now at $16.81. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.48% lower and 4.63% lower over the past week, respectively.
Hillenbrand, Inc. manufactures and sells premium business-to-business products and services. The Company designs, produces, markets, and services equipment and systems used in processing applications, as well as offers compounding and extruding equipment, bulk materials handling systems, and related engineering services.
Ticker(s): HI