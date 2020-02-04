45.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Graham Holding-B Call (GHC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Graham Holding-B (NYSE:GHC) on January 10th, 2020 at $619.81. In approximately 3 months, Graham Holding-B has returned 44.96% as of today's recent price of $341.17.
Over the past year, Graham Holding-B has traded in a range of $267.89 to $756.26 and is now at $341.17, 27% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.
Graham Holdings Company is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, newspaper print and online publishing, television broadcasting and cable television systems.
