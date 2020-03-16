45.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Atara Biotherape Call (ATRA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Atara Biotherape (NASDAQ:ATRA) on January 24th, 2020 at $13.97. In approximately 2 months, Atara Biotherape has returned 45.03% as of today's recent price of $7.68.
In the past 52 weeks, Atara Biotherape share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $7.50 and a high of $41.71 and are now at $7.68. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 3%.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Atara Biotherape.
Ticker(s): ATRA