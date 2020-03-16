45.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Amer Woodmark Co Call (AMWD)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amer Woodmark Co (NASDAQ:AMWD) on February 25th, 2020 at $101.18. In approximately 3 weeks, Amer Woodmark Co has returned 44.95% as of today's recent price of $55.70.
Over the past year, Amer Woodmark Co has traded in a range of $50.33 to $117.70 and is now at $55.70, 11% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers a wide variety of cabinet lines differing by design, material, and finishes. American Woodmark's products are sold throughout the United States through independent distributors and directly to home centers, builders, and home manufacturers.
