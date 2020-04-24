4.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Denny'S Corp Call (DENN)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Denny'S Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) on April 7th, 2020 at $8.91. In approximately 2 weeks, Denny'S Corp has returned 4.49% as of today's recent price of $9.31.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Denny'S Corp have traded between a low of $4.50 and a high of $22.13 and are now at $9.31, which is 107% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.3%.
Denny's Corporation operates as a full-service family restaurant chain directly and through franchises. The Company manages restaurants under the Denny's name in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Guam, Mexico, New Zealand, and Puerto Rico.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Denny'S Corp shares.
Log in and add Denny'S Corp (DENN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights denny's corp
Ticker(s): DENN