4.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Calif Water Srvc Call (CWT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Calif Water Srvc (NYSE:CWT) on January 22nd, 2020 at $52.97. In approximately 3 weeks, Calif Water Srvc has returned 4.51% as of today's recent price of $55.36.
Over the past year, Calif Water Srvc has traded in a range of $48.00 to $57.48 and is now at $55.36, 15% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.
California Water Service Group is the parent company of several water utility companies. The Company provides regulated and non-regulated water utility services to customers in California, New Mexico, and Washington.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Calif Water Srvc shares.
Ticker(s): CWT