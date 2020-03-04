44.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend First Bancorp/Nc Call (FBNC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Bancorp/Nc (NASDAQ:FBNC) on January 3rd, 2020 at $39.34. In approximately 3 months, First Bancorp/Nc has returned 44.92% as of today's recent price of $21.67.
First Bancorp/Nc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.34 and a 52-week low of $17.32 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $21.67 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.
First Bancorp is the holding company for First Bank and two nonbank subsidiaries. The Bank provides demand and time deposits, loans, discount brokerage services, and self-directed individual retirement accounts to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The Company also provides electronic data processing services and owns and operates real estate.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of First Bancorp/Nc.
Log in and add First Bancorp/Nc (FBNC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights first bancorp/nc
Ticker(s): FBNC