44.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Beacon Roofing S Call (BECN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Beacon Roofing S (NASDAQ:BECN) on February 24th, 2020 at $31.47. In approximately 2 weeks, Beacon Roofing S has returned 44.92% as of today's recent price of $17.33.
In the past 52 weeks, Beacon Roofing S share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $16.88 and a high of $40.00 and are now at $17.33. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. The Company also offers other complementary building materials, including siding, windows, specialty lumber products, and waterproofing systems for residential and non-residential building exteriors.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Beacon Roofing S.
Keywords: spotlights beacon roofing s
Ticker(s): BECN