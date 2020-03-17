44.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Triumph Bancorp Call (TBK)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) on February 27th, 2020 at $37.57. In approximately 3 weeks, Triumph Bancorp has returned 44.77% as of today's recent price of $20.75.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Triumph Bancorp have traded between the current low of $19.61 and a high of $43.15 and are now at $20.75. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.
Triumph Bancorp Inc. offers traditional banking products, as well as commercial finance products to businesses that require specialized and tailored financial solutions.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Triumph Bancorp.
