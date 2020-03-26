44.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Manitowoc Co Call (MTW)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) on January 22nd, 2020 at $15.80. In approximately 2 months, Manitowoc Co has returned 44.67% as of today's recent price of $8.74.
In the past 52 weeks, Manitowoc Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.28 and a high of $19.37 and are now at $8.74, 6% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% lower and 3.39% lower over the past week, respectively.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a diversified industrial manufacturer of cranes and related products. The Company's products include lattice-boom cranes, tower cranes, mobile telescopic cranes, and boom trucks.
