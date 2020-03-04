44.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Sierra Bancorp Call (BSRR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) on January 13th, 2020 at $28.02. In approximately 3 months, Sierra Bancorp has returned 44.32% as of today's recent price of $15.60.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sierra Bancorp have traded between a low of $13.05 and a high of $30.15 and are now at $15.60, which is 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.
Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra. The Bank grants commercial, real estate mortgage, construction and consumer loans to consumers, farmers and businesses in the South Central, San Joaquin Valley of California, specifically Tulare, Fresno, Kern, Kings and Madera counties. Bank of the Sierra also offers internet banking.
