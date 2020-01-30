44.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Allergan Plc Call (AGN)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Allergan Plc (NYSE:AGN) on June 20th, 2019 at $130.21. In approximately 7 months, Allergan Plc has returned 44.01% as of today's recent price of $187.51.
Over the past year, Allergan Plc has traded in a range of $114.27 to $194.61 and is now at $187.51, 64% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% higher and 0.22% higher over the past week, respectively.
Allergan PLC manufactures specialty pharmaceuticals. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes generic, brand, and over-the-counter products. Allergan offers its pharmaceutical drugs around the world.
