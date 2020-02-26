4.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend J2 Global Inc Call (JCOM)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) on January 31st, 2020 at $97.61. In approximately 4 weeks, J2 Global Inc has returned 4.45% as of today's recent price of $93.27.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of J2 Global Inc have traded between a low of $79.33 and a high of $104.57 and are now at $93.27, which is 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.16% lower over the past week, respectively.
j2 Global, Inc. provides cloud-based communications and storage messaging services. The Company offers online fax, virtual voice, hosted email, email marketing, online backup, and unified communications services. j2 Global serves customers worldwide.
