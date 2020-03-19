43.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Standex Intl Co Call (SXI)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Standex Intl Co (NYSE:SXI) on January 31st, 2020 at $73.93. In approximately 2 months, Standex Intl Co has returned 43.73% as of today's recent price of $41.60.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Standex Intl Co have traded between the current low of $37.50 and a high of $81.69 and are now at $41.60. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.5% lower and 3.09% lower over the past week, respectively.
Standex International Corporation manufactures multi-industry products, with operations in the food service, industrial products, and consumer products business segments. The Company's products include food merchandising and display cases, reusable and expendable space launch vehicles, and magnetic components and connectors. Standex operates in the United States and overseas.
