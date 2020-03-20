43.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Applied Indu Tec Call (AIT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Applied Indu Tec (NYSE:AIT) on February 24th, 2020 at $64.72. In approximately 4 weeks, Applied Indu Tec has returned 43.61% as of today's recent price of $36.49.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Applied Indu Tec have traded between a low of $30.66 and a high of $70.62 and are now at $36.49, which is 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes bearings and seals, power transmission and fluid power components, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial rubber products, linear components, and general maintenance items. The Company also provides engineering design and systems integration services, as well as mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.
