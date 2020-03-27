43.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Hannon Armstrong Call (HASI)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) on February 27th, 2020 at $36.05. In approximately 4 weeks, Hannon Armstrong has returned 43.46% as of today's recent price of $20.38.
Over the past year, Hannon Armstrong has traded in a range of $15.01 to $39.91 and is now at $20.38, 36% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides debt and equity financing to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets. The Company focuses on providing preferred or senior level capital to established sponsors and high credit quality obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.
