43.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cnb Finl Corp/Pa Call (CCNE)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cnb Finl Corp/Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) on January 23rd, 2020 at $31.00. In approximately 2 months, Cnb Finl Corp/Pa has returned 43.54% as of today's recent price of $17.50.
Over the past year, Cnb Finl Corp/Pa has traded in a range of $15.82 to $33.78 and is now at $17.50, 11% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.
CNB Financial Corporation is the holding company for County National Bank. The Bank offers a variety of accounts and loans, as well as provides a full range of client services. County National's primary marketing area consists of the Pennsylvania counties of Clearfield, Elk, McKean, and Cameron.
