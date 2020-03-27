43.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Bancorpsouth Inc Call (BXS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bancorpsouth Inc (NYSE:BXS) on January 3rd, 2020 at $31.13. In approximately 3 months, Bancorpsouth Inc has returned 43.52% as of today's recent price of $17.58.
In the past 52 weeks, Bancorpsouth Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.40 and a high of $32.97 and are now at $17.58, 1% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% lower and 3.68% lower over the past week, respectively.
BancorpSouth Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank offers student checking accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, money management, loans, mortgages, retirement planning, and advisory services. BancorpSouth Bank serves customers in the United States.
