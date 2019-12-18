43.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Trupanion Inc Call (TRUP)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) on November 4th, 2019 at $24.10. In approximately 1 month, Trupanion Inc has returned 43.41% as of today's recent price of $34.56.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Trupanion Inc have traded between a low of $20.84 and a high of $36.95 and are now at $34.55, which is 66% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 1.97% higher over the past week, respectively.
Trupanion, Inc. provides pet health insurance. The Company offers pet medical insurance for dogs and cats in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Trupanion Inc shares.
Ticker(s): TRUP