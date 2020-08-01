43.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Esperion Therape Call (ESPR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Esperion Therape (NASDAQ:ESPR) on November 18th, 2019 at $42.85. In approximately 2 months, Esperion Therape has returned 43.29% as of today's recent price of $61.40.
In the past 52 weeks, Esperion Therape share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.13 and a high of $61.40 and are now at $61.38, 85% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. develops and markets medical devices. The Company produces oral and small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and other cardio metabolic risk factors.
