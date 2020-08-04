43.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Bj'S Restaurants Call (BJRI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bj'S Restaurants (:BJRI) on March 24th, 2020 at $12.20. In approximately 2 weeks, Bj'S Restaurants has returned 43.05% as of today's recent price of $17.45.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bj'S Restaurants have traded between a low of $6.01 and a high of $53.00 and are now at $17.45, which is 190% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.3%.
BJ's Restaurants Inc owns and operates restaurants under the names BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, BJ's Pizza & Grill, and BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse. The Company's restaurants are located in Colorado, Oregon, California, Arizona, Texas, and Nevada.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Bj'S Restaurants shares.
