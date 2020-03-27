42.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cullen/Frost Call (CFR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR) on January 13th, 2020 at $94.56. In approximately 2 months, Cullen/Frost has returned 42.55% as of today's recent price of $54.32.
In the past 52 weeks, Cullen/Frost share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.69 and a high of $104.53 and are now at $54.32, 14% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is the holding company for The Frost National Bank. The Bank provides commercial banking, consumer services, investment banking, international banking, trust services, correspondent banking, discount brokerage, and insurance services through a network of offices in Texas.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cullen/Frost.
