42.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Neenah Paper Inc Call (NP)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Neenah Paper Inc (NYSE:NP) on February 20th, 2020 at $65.15. In approximately 1 month, Neenah Paper Inc has returned 42.47% as of today's recent price of $37.48.
Over the past year, Neenah Paper Inc has traded in a range of $33.44 to $77.55 and is now at $37.48, 12% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% lower and 3.89% lower over the past week, respectively.
Neenah Paper, Inc. is a global manufacturer of premium, performance-based papers, and specialty products used in a variety of applications. The Company has manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Neenah Paper Inc.
Log in and add Neenah Paper Inc (NP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights neenah paper inc
Ticker(s): NP