42.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Patrick Inds Inc Call (PATK)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) on February 27th, 2020 at $55.32. In approximately 3 weeks, Patrick Inds Inc has returned 42.44% as of today's recent price of $31.84.
In the past 52 weeks, Patrick Inds Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $29.59 and a high of $64.38 and are now at $31.84. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% lower and 2.39% lower over the past week, respectively.
Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products for the manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, furniture manufacturing, marine, automotive aftermarket, and other industries. The Company manufactures vinyl and paper panels, cabinet doors, countertops, aluminum extrusions, drawer sides, pleated shades, wood adhesives, and laminating machines.
