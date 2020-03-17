42.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Nmi Holdings I-A Call (NMIH)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nmi Holdings I-A (NASDAQ:NMIH) on February 21st, 2020 at $28.85. In approximately 3 weeks, Nmi Holdings I-A has returned 42.42% as of today's recent price of $16.61.
Nmi Holdings I-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.79 and the current low of $16.58 and are currently at $16.61 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.
NMI Holdings, Inc. was created to build a private mortgage insurer delivering high quality customer service and strong investor results. The Company intends to offer mortgage insurance on a national basis after receipt of the requisite approval from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.
Ticker(s): NMIH