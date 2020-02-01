MySmarTrend
42.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Nci Inc-A Call (NCIT)

Written on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 1:39pm
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nci Inc-A (:NCIT) on April 20th, 2017 at $14.05. In approximately 33 months, Nci Inc-A has returned 42.35% as of today's recent price of $20.00.

Over the past year, Nci Inc-A has traded in a range of $10.97 to $21.40 and is now at $20.00, 82% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

NCI, Inc. provides IT services. The Company designs, installs, and maintains information technology systems and networks for government agencies. NCI offers network engineering, information assurance, systems development and integration, and enterprise systems management services. NCI serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Nci Inc-A shares.

