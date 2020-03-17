42.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kimco Realty Call (KIM)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) on January 3rd, 2020 at $19.65. In approximately 2 months, Kimco Realty has returned 42.17% as of today's recent price of $11.36.
Over the past year, Kimco Realty has traded in a range of $10.00 to $21.86 and is now at $10.60, 6% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 2.49% lower over the past week, respectively.
Kimco Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates open-air shopping centers with multiple locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Kimco Realty owns properties which are usually anchored by a supermarket and big box store that sells day-to-day necessities.
