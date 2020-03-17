MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

42.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kimco Realty Call (KIM)

Written on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 1:14am
By David Diaz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) on January 3rd, 2020 at $19.65. In approximately 2 months, Kimco Realty has returned 42.17% as of today's recent price of $11.36.

Over the past year, Kimco Realty has traded in a range of $10.00 to $21.86 and is now at $10.60, 6% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 2.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

Kimco Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates open-air shopping centers with multiple locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Kimco Realty owns properties which are usually anchored by a supermarket and big box store that sells day-to-day necessities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kimco Realty.

Log in and add Kimco Realty (KIM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights kimco realty

Ticker(s): KIM

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.