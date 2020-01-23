42.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Hibbett Sports I Call (HIBB)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hibbett Sports I (NASDAQ:HIBB) on September 11th, 2019 at $18.28. In approximately 4 months, Hibbett Sports I has returned 42.05% as of today's recent price of $25.96.
Over the past year, Hibbett Sports I has traded in a range of $14.12 to $30.98 and is now at $25.96, 84% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% higher and 0.26% higher over the past week, respectively.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. operates a chain of sporting goods stores in the southeastern United States. The Company sells athletic footwear products, apparels, and equipment.
Ticker(s): HIBB