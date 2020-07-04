42.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Overstock.Com Call (OSTK)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Overstock.Com (NASDAQ:OSTK) on March 20th, 2020 at $4.04. In approximately 3 weeks, Overstock.Com has returned 42.01% as of today's recent price of $5.73.
In the past 52 weeks, Overstock.Com share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.53 and a high of $29.75 and are now at $5.73, 126% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.
Overstock.com, Inc. offers discounted brand-name merchandise for sale over the internet. Products include bed-and-bath goods, kitchenware, jewelry, sporting goods, electronics, and designer accessories.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Overstock.Com shares.
Log in and add Overstock.Com (OSTK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights overstock.com
Ticker(s): OSTK