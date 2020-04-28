4.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Teradata Corp Call (TDC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) on April 9th, 2020 at $22.51. In approximately 3 weeks, Teradata Corp has returned 4.20% as of today's recent price of $23.45.
Over the past year, Teradata Corp has traded in a range of $17.62 to $46.16 and is now at $23.72, 35% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
Teradata Corp operates as a database management company in the technology industry. The company offers analytic data solutions through integrated data warehousing, big data analytics, and business applications. Teradata Corp collaborates with leading innovators in software, technology, and integration services.
Keywords: spotlights teradata corp
Ticker(s): TDC