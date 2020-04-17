4.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend J2 Global Inc Call (JCOM)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) on March 30th, 2020 at $71.64. In approximately 3 weeks, J2 Global Inc has returned 4.22% as of today's recent price of $74.65.
Over the past year, J2 Global Inc has traded in a range of $58.00 to $104.57 and is now at $74.65, 29% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.
j2 Global, Inc. provides cloud-based communications and storage messaging services. The Company offers online fax, virtual voice, hosted email, email marketing, online backup, and unified communications services. j2 Global serves customers worldwide.
