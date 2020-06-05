4.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Aflac Inc Call (AFL)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) on March 25th, 2020 at $33.71. In approximately 1 month, Aflac Inc has returned 4.21% as of today's recent price of $35.13.
Over the past year, Aflac Inc has traded in a range of $23.07 to $57.18 and is now at $35.13, 52% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.
Aflac, Inc. is a general business holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental insurance to individuals in the United States and Japan. Aflac's products include accident and disability, cancer expense, short-term disability, sickness and hospital indemnity, hospital intensive care, and fixed-benefit dental plans.
