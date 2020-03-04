41.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cullen/Frost Call (CFR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR) on January 13th, 2020 at $94.56. In approximately 3 months, Cullen/Frost has returned 41.93% as of today's recent price of $54.91.
Cullen/Frost share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $104.53 and a 52-week low of $47.69 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $54.91 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.86% lower and 4.06% lower over the past week, respectively.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is the holding company for The Frost National Bank. The Bank provides commercial banking, consumer services, investment banking, international banking, trust services, correspondent banking, discount brokerage, and insurance services through a network of offices in Texas.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cullen/Frost.
Log in and add Cullen/Frost (CFR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights cullen/frost
Ticker(s): CFR