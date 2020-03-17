41.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Axis Capital Call (AXS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) on February 20th, 2020 at $62.96. In approximately 4 weeks, Axis Capital has returned 41.45% as of today's recent price of $36.86.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Axis Capital have traded between the current low of $36.36 and a high of $67.51 and are now at $38.53. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 1.85% lower over the past week, respectively.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation. Axis Capital serves customers in the United States and Canada.
Ticker(s): AXS