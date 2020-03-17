41.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Olin Corp Call (OLN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) on February 27th, 2020 at $15.76. In approximately 3 weeks, Olin Corp has returned 41.43% as of today's recent price of $9.23.
Olin Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.35 and the current low of $8.76 and are currently at $9.63 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.98% lower and 2.74% lower over the past week, respectively.
Olin Corporation manufactures chemicals and ammunition products. The Company manufactures and sells chlorine, caustic soda, sodium hydrosulfite, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, sodium chlorate, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. Olin also manufactures products that include sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and industrial cartridges.
