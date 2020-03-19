MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

40.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kforce Inc Call (KFRC)

Written on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 1:43pm
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) on November 21st, 2019 at $38.78. In approximately 4 months, Kforce Inc has returned 40.93% as of today's recent price of $22.91.

Kforce Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.64 and a 52-week low of $20.60 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $22.91 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Kforce Inc. is a full-service, professional staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals. The Company specializes in the areas of information technology, finance and accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, legal, and scientific. Kforce operates in North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kforce Inc.

Log in and add Kforce Inc (KFRC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights kforce inc

Ticker(s): KFRC

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.