MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

40.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Under Armo-C Call (UA)

Written on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 1:42pm
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) on February 11th, 2020 at $15.30. In approximately 1 month, Under Armo-C has returned 40.59% as of today's recent price of $9.09.

Over the past year, Under Armo-Chas traded in a range of $9.00 to $24.55 and are now at $9.09. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Under Armour, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes branded performance products for men, women, and youth. The Company designs and sells a broad offering of apparel and accessories made of synthetic microfibers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Under Armo-C.

Log in and add Under Armo-C (UA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights under armo-c

Ticker(s): UA

Contact Shiri Gupta