40.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Provident Fnl Hl Call (PROV)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Provident Fnl Hl (NASDAQ:PROV) on January 15th, 2020 at $21.21. In approximately 3 months, Provident Fnl Hl has returned 40.41% as of today's recent price of $12.64.
In the past 52 weeks, Provident Fnl Hl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.00 and a high of $22.99 and are now at $12.64, 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. The Bank is a savings and loan and mortgage bank that accepts deposits and invests the funds in one to four family mortgage, consumer, and other loans. The Bank operates in Riverside and San Bernardino counties and has mortgage lending operations in Southern California.
