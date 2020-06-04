40.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Zuora Inc Call (ZUO)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Zuora Inc (:ZUO) on May 31st, 2019 at $13.80. In approximately 10 months, Zuora Inc has returned 40.20% as of today's recent price of $8.25.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Zuora Inc have traded between a low of $6.53 and a high of $23.04 and are now at $8.25, which is 26% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Zuora Inc.
