40.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Fox Factory Hold Call (FOXF)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fox Factory Hold (NASDAQ:FOXF) on February 28th, 2020 at $63.77. In approximately 1 month, Fox Factory Hold has returned 40.03% as of today's recent price of $38.24.
Over the past year, Fox Factory Holdhas traded in a range of $35.51 to $86.91 and are now at $38.24. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain, ATVs, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.
