40.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Federated Inv-B Call (FII)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Federated Inv-B (NYSE:FII) on February 27th, 2020 at $31.52. In approximately 1 month, Federated Inv-B has returned 40.03% as of today's recent price of $18.90.
Federated Inv-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.12 and a 52-week low of $13.06 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $18.90 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
Federated Investors, Inc. provides investment management products and related financial services. The Company sponsors, markets, and provides investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and separate accounts, such as separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds, and other managed products.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Federated Inv-B.
Log in and add Federated Inv-B (FII) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights federated inv-b
Ticker(s): FII