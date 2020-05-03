4.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Phibro Animal-A Call (PAHC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Phibro Animal-A (NASDAQ:PAHC) on January 16th, 2020 at $25.88. In approximately 2 months, Phibro Animal-A has returned 3.96% as of today's recent price of $26.90.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Phibro Animal-A have traded between a low of $20.00 and a high of $36.98 and are now at $26.90, which is 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company offers antibacterials, anticoccidials, anthelmintics, vaccines, and nutritional products for the treatment of animals. Phibro Animal Health serves personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries worldwide.
