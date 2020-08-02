4.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kaiser Aluminum Call (KALU)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) on January 8th, 2020 at $108.36. In approximately 1 month, Kaiser Aluminum has returned 4.00% as of today's recent price of $104.02.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kaiser Aluminum have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $117.06 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation produces fabricated aluminum products. The Company offers sheets, plates, billets, redraw rods, wires, extrusion, forging, and tubing products. Kaiser Aluminum serves aerospace, high strength, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial sectors globally.
