4.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Call (DUC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) on September 3rd, 2019 at $8.96. In approximately 5 months, Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust has returned 3.96% as of today's recent price of $9.31.
Over the past year, Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust has traded in a range of $8.32 to $9.37 and is now at $9.34, 12% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust shares.
