4.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Atmos Energy Call (ATO)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) on March 30th, 2020 at $100.62. In approximately 2 weeks, Atmos Energy has returned 4.02% as of today's recent price of $104.66.
Atmos Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $121.08 and a 52-week low of $77.92 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $104.66 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Atmos Energy Corporation distributes natural gas to utility customers. The Company's non-utility operations span various states and provide natural gas marketing and procurement services to large customers. Atmos Energy also manages company-owned natural gas storage and pipeline assets, including an intrastate natural gas pipeline in Texas.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Atmos Energy shares.
