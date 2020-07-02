4.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ambarella Inc Call (AMBA)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) on December 27th, 2019 at $60.78. In approximately 1 month, Ambarella Inc has returned 4.03% as of today's recent price of $63.23.
Over the past year, Ambarella Inc has traded in a range of $36.68 to $67.15 and is now at $63.26, 72% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.
Ambarella, Inc. manufactures high definition video compression and image processing semiconductors. The Company products used in digital still cameras, camcorders, and video-enabled mobile phones.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ambarella Inc shares.
Ticker(s): AMBA