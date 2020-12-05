3M Co Shares Up 6.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MMM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) on March 31st, 2020 at $136.62. In approximately 1 month, 3M Co has returned 6.82% as of today's recent price of $145.93.

In the past 52 weeks, 3M Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $114.04 and a high of $187.72 and are now at $145.70, 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 0.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

3M Company conducts operations in electronics, telecommunications, industrial, consumer and office, health care, safety, and other markets. The Company businesses share technologies, manufacturing operations, marketing channels, and other resources. 3M serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of 3M Co shares.

Log in and add 3M Co (MMM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.