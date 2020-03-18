3D Systems Corp Has Returned 36.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DDD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for 3D Systems Corp (NYSE:DDD) on February 26th, 2020 at $10.50. In approximately 3 weeks, 3D Systems Corp has returned 36.83% as of today's recent price of $6.63.

3D Systems Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.56 and a 52-week low of $5.20 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $6.63 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

3D Systems Corporation provides comprehensive 3D products and services. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets 3D printers, print materials, software, haptic devices, scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. 3D Systems operates worldwide.

