3D Systems Corp Up 16.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DDD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for 3D Systems Corp (NYSE:DDD) on March 27th, 2020 at $7.40. In approximately 1 month, 3D Systems Corp has returned 16.76% as of today's recent price of $8.64.

In the past 52 weeks, 3D Systems Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.20 and a high of $12.56 and are now at $8.64, 66% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

3D Systems Corporation provides comprehensive 3D products and services. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets 3D printers, print materials, software, haptic devices, scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. 3D Systems operates worldwide.

